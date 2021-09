Feds Sign Off on Sports Betting, Online Gaming in Connecticut. Sports betting is set to begin in Connecticut on Oct. 7, state officials confirmed Thursday. The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs informed the governor last week have given final approval to the revisions to the gaming compacts between the state, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe last week, which paved the way for the state Department of Consumer Protection to move forward with licensing and the certification process. The General Assembly had already signed off on regulations as proposed by DCP and the state.

