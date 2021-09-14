CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker County, GA

ROSE MARIE SHELTON FRIEDLANDER

Miller County Liberal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Marie Shelton Friedlander, also known as “ Rosie,” left her earthly body on August 18, 2021. Born in Ontario, Woodstock, Canada, to Harry and Hazel (Griffin) Shelton on July 14, 1945, Rosie relocated to Baker County, Georgia, with her parents when she was a young child. Rosie attended Miller County High School, graduating in 1963 where she was a spirited, and no doubt, popular, cheerleader, homecoming Maid of Honor, Student Council leader, Beta Club, Student Library Association and Future Homemakers member. Rosie was crowned as Miss Colquitt in 1962 and then went on to be crowned as Miss National Peanut Festival. She was lovingly and frequently referred to by friends and family as “The Peanut Queen.”

