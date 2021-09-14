GMC Yukon Among Fastest Selling New Vehicles In August 2021

As the microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales in Seattle, a new report from examined which cars and trucks were in the highest demand in August. To determine the fastest-selling cars, iSeeCars analyzed 900,000 new and used car sales in Seattle. Overall, the research found that a new car is currently taking an average of 26 days to sell. New cars are also selling a week faster than they were in July, when the average sell time was 35 days. Used cars are currently selling in 34.6 days, slightly faster than they were selling in July.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO