Dearborn, MI

UM-Dearborn professor wins American Arab, Middle Eastern, and North African Psychological Association award

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUM-Dearborn psychology professor Nancy Wroebel is the 2021 recipient of the American Arab, Middle Eastern, and North African Psychological Association (AMENA-Psy) Distinguished Contribution to Psychological Scholarship Award. Wroebel’s scholarship and research contributions toward helping Arab/MENA populations stood out as particularly significant and innovative to the national organization’s award selection committee....

