UM-Dearborn professor wins American Arab, Middle Eastern, and North African Psychological Association award

Have you always wanted to be like Einstein? He was an AAUP member! The TTU chapter of the AAUP is seeking renewals and new members for the Tech chapter of AAUP. Please e-mail Daniel Ernst, Treasurer and Membership Chair, at dernst@tntech.edu for the current form (campus mailbox English Dept. Box 5053). Payroll deduction forms are due this week; for payroll deduction, we must have your renewal or membership form in hand no later than Sept. 14. The first meeting of the year will be Wed. Sept. 15 4:30-5:30 via googlemeet. Contact Andrew Smith (asmith@tntech.edu) for the link. We hope you will consider joining or renewing your membership to this vital organization amid such transformative times in higher education.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO