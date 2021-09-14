UM-Dearborn professor wins American Arab, Middle Eastern, and North African Psychological Association award
UM-Dearborn psychology professor Nancy Wroebel is the 2021 recipient of the American Arab, Middle Eastern, and North African Psychological Association (AMENA-Psy) Distinguished Contribution to Psychological Scholarship Award. Wroebel’s scholarship and research contributions toward helping Arab/MENA populations stood out as particularly significant and innovative to the national organization’s award selection committee....www.pressandguide.com
