According to Hope Restored Missions Board Member and volunteer Kathy Smith,. “Hope Restored Missions was formally formed in the spring of 2019. Our mission is to restore hope for those experiencing homelessness and those facing housing insecurities in our community and throughout the world. We perform a street outreach each month to distribute toiletry items, information about housing, ID’s, medical needs and jobs. Our goal is to offer guidance and support to help our homeless neighbors gain access to critical resources to ultimately sustain a more stable and productive life. It is a blessing to serve our homeless neighbors as jobs are found, housing is established, identification is procured, and dignity and hope are restored.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO