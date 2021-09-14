iPhone 13 comes with 12-megapixel camera with better lenses, cinematic mode for videos
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 will get an improved 12-megapixel camera with a better ultrawide lens and sensor, the company said Tuesday. In addition to portrait mode, computational photography, better image stabilization and a diagonal design for the rear lenses, the iPhone 13 will also come with a Cinematic mode to make cinema-style videos. The iPhone 13 Pro comes with three new rear cameras as well, which now all have night mode.www.cnet.com
