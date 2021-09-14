CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 comes with 12-megapixel camera with better lenses, cinematic mode for videos

By Oscar Gonzalez, Stephen Shankland
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iPhone 13 will get an improved 12-megapixel camera with a better ultrawide lens and sensor, the company said Tuesday. In addition to portrait mode, computational photography, better image stabilization and a diagonal design for the rear lenses, the iPhone 13 will also come with a Cinematic mode to make cinema-style videos. The iPhone 13 Pro comes with three new rear cameras as well, which now all have night mode.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
Cadillac News

How to Connect Your Phone, Tablet, or Laptop to Your TV

These days, phones aren’t just for making calls. Smartphones have a wealth of technology, and one of their many uses is for streaming. Even better news: You don’t have to strain your eyes watching video on the small screen of your phone. Instead, you can project that media — like your favorite TV show or a home movie that you want to share — from your smartphone (and tablets and laptop computers too) directly onto your TV. The process is called “screen mirroring” (sometimes “screen casting”). Here’s how.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Lenses#Iphone 12#Apple Event#Dolby Vision#Jpeg#Cnet
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

The best outdoor security camera

An outdoor security camera system is an excellent investment if you want to have peace of mind while you are far from home or simply go to sleep without worrying about troublemakers. Not only does it provide a level of protection, but it even adds value to your property. Finding...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Google
Phone Arena

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at a discounted price from Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung Galaxy S21 series sales were quite disappointing for the South Korean company to the point that its mobile business is now under review. Perhaps the handset manufacturer will identify the main reasons behind the weak sales of Galaxy S21 series, although its new flagships are off to a great start.
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: Better screens and cameras, bigger battery

Apple has announced its flagship smartphones in 2021: The iPhone 13 retains the case design of the popular iPhone 12, only the noticeable recess for sensors at the top of the screen (often called “notch”) will be slightly smaller – by 20 percent, like the manufacturer said at an event on Tuesday evening (see also Mac & i-Liveticker).
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Xiaomi’s Upcoming Flagship May Feature a 200-Megapixel Camera

It has not been long since Samsung unveiled its ISOCELL HP1, the first 200-megapixel camera for smartphones. The sensor comes with 0.64μm-sized pixels and can offer ultra-high resolution in a small package. Not just that, it also promises a giant leap in low-light performance. The ISOCELL HP1 brings new pixel binning technology called ChameleonCell. This technology allows the sensor to switch between two-by-two, four-by-four, or full pixel layouts on the fly based on the lighting condition. However, Samsung has not shared details about when we can see the new sensor on smartphones, but the latest leak suggests that the camera sensor might debut on a Xiaomi flagship.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

Vimeo now supports iPhone 12 Dolby Vision HDR videos

One of the biggest new features Apple brought to the iPhone lineup last year, was support for shooting video on the smartphone lineup in Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR). It made shooting video on the smartphones even better, helping the lineup standout in a competitive field. However, actually watching that content via third-party sources wasn’t readily available. Until now.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Galaxy A73 Could Be the First A Series Phone to Have a 108-Megapixel Camera

Samsung first brought their 108-megapixel camera to the Galaxy S20 Ultra last year. Since then, it has become commonplace in Ultra flagships, with the Galaxy S21 Ultra being the last flagship to support that. However, it now seems like Samsung is planning on bringing the same camera for cheaper smartphones, and the first phone to get the camera is going to be the Galaxy A73.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy