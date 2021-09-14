CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Stock analyst warns of Covid-related Nike shortage

By Matthew Kish
Portland Business Journal
Portland Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon on Monday lowered his rating on Nike from "buy" to "neutral" because of factory closures in Vietnam, where Nike sources the majority of its shoes.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Tesla, Nio stocks fall as Li Auto deliveries warning, Evergrande fears weigh

Shares of China-based electric vehicle makers, and of Tesla Inc. , took a hit ahead of Monday's open, amid a one-two punch of Li Auto Inc.'s warning of a deliveries miss and worries that real estate developer China Evergrande Group could default this week. Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.0% toward a four-month low, Xpeng Inc. slid 4.4% and Li Auto shed 5.7%. Tesla's stock slumped 2.8%, putting them on track to snap a four-day win streak. Tesla recorded $5.90 billion in revenue from China in the first six months of 2021, or 26.4% of total revenue, after recording $2.30 billion in China revenue, or 19.1% of the total, in the same period in 2020. Earlier, Li Auto cut its third-quarter deliveries guidance to 24,500 from 25,000 to 26,000, as the slower-than-expected recovery in semiconductor supplies hampered results. And worries over a potential Evergrande default sent global equity markets reeling, as the iShares MSCI China ETF dropped 3.3% and futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 646 points, or 1.9%.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analysts Downgraded Nike, Fisker, Lordstown And Beyond Meat

Analyst ratings measure the expected performance of a stock during a given time period. Traders and investors should know analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. In general, analysts arrive at stock ratings after they research companies’ public financial statements, communicate with...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Bitcoin-Related Stock SOS Limited?

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) have been trending lower, but that may be about to change. They're getting close to $2.50. Since the end of July, this has happened a few other times, and each occasion was followed by a rebound. Support is a large concentration of buyers who...
STOCKS
investmentu.com

Nike Stock Forecast: Is Nike Stock a Buy?

I played sports competitively growing up. This included football and basketball high school teams, an AAU basketball team that played nationally and football at the University of Miami. Unless things have changed dramatically in the few short years that I’ve been off the fields and courts, Nike has an absolute stranglehold on the psyche of today’s athletes. And understanding its brand helps with a Nike stock forecast.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Covid#Shoes#Btig
Street.Com

Nike Stock Slips After BTIG Downgrades to Neutral From Buy

Nike (NKE) - Get NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Report shares fell Monday, after BTIG downgraded the athletic shoe/apparel maker to neutral from buy on supply chain concerns. BTIG’s Camilo Lyon didn’t offer a price target, but previously had a target of $177. Nike shares on Monday fell 2.8% to $159.06 at...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

United Air Stock Slides; Carrier Warns on Profit Amid Covid Surge

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report shares moved lower Thursday after the carrier said it expects to post third and fourth quarter losses if current trends continue and Delta variant infections hold back passenger bookings in the weeks and months ahead. In a Securities and Exchange...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts believe these stocks are poised for upside

Though the markets are off from their highs, analysts believe that several companies still have room to grow. Innovations in point-of-sale technology, acquisitions of buy now, pay later firms, and trend shifts to cloud-computing have driven some of Wall Street's top analysts to provide bullish hypotheses on these stocks. TipRanks' unique data determines which analysts have made the right ratings, and allows everyday investors to see who to follow.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheStreet

RH Stock Higher as Analysts Laud Earnings Report

RH (Restoration Hardware) (RH) - Get RH (Restoration Hardware) Report shares rose sharply Thursday, as analysts reacted positively to the home furnishings titan’s stronger-than-expected fiscal-second-quarter earnings report. The Corte Madera, Calif., company’s profit registered $7.09 a share in the quarter ended July 31, topping analysts’ forecast of $6.44. RH recently...
STOCKS
NME

Analyst firm states global chip shortage may turn into oversupply by 2023

While a global chip shortage is causing significant supply issues for all sorts of electronic devices, one analyst firm has said that the industry will potentially reach overcapacity by 2023. International Data Corporation (IDC) has stated that despite the dire chip shortages this year, the industry will return to normal...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Falling

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower in sympathy with the overall market as investors weigh continued concerns over COVID-19, the Feds two-day meeting and a sell off in Chinese equities. The company has cryptocurrency exposure and could also be trading lower in sympathy with the price of...
STOCKS
Business Insider

What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Nike

Within the last quarter, Nike (NYSE:NKE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Nike. The company has an average price target of $187.56 with a high of $221.00 and a low of $171.00.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Stocks To Watch In The Coming Week: Nike, Costco, FedEx

Investors are likely to remain on the sidelines in the coming week amid concerns about surging inflation during a period which is historically weak for equities. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index showed last week that U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early September, but remained close to a near-decade low, while buying conditions deteriorated to their worst since 1980 because of high prices.
STOCKS
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Portland Business Journal

Portland Business Journal

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The Portland Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/portland

Comments / 0

Community Policy