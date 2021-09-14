Stock analyst warns of Covid-related Nike shortage
BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon on Monday lowered his rating on Nike from "buy" to "neutral" because of factory closures in Vietnam, where Nike sources the majority of its shoes.www.bizjournals.com
