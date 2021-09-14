CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Daniels on Finding ‘a Way in’ to His Stunning Performance as a Conflicted Small-Town Police Chief in Showtime’s “American Rust”

Showtime’s new drama/murder mystery American Rust (premieres Sunday, Sept. 12) is based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel. Set in fictional Buell, Pennsylvania — a Rust Belt town full of good people who make bad choices — the nine-episode series is both a complicated and compelling family drama, and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past.

