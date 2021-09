Lovebirds Rihanna and A$AP Rocky ‘are on the same path and wavelength’ regarding their future together, which very well may include a wedding and kids!. Nearly two years into their relationship, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s future together is looking brighter than ever. The famous couple is clearly super serious together, and HollywoodLife has recently learned that it’s likely the A-list superstars are in it together for the long haul. “Rihanna still has dreams of marriage and family and if you were going to make bets the person that she will be doing that with is A$AP,” an insider close to Rihanna, 33, EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “Not anytime in the near future but their relationship is pretty solid and is heading toward forever with all that great relationships bring.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO