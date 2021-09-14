Executive Director, BROWN COUNTY UNITED WAY

The Executive Director oversees the implementation of all facets of the work of the United Way of the Brown County Area and Bridging Brown County. This work includes, but is not limited to: annual campaign; program partnerships; grant writing and reporting; relationships with partner organizations; public relations; general operation; facilitation of the work of the United Way committees; research and collaborate with community leaders to develop and maintain strategic planning and community impact areas for grants and United Way programs; oversee, maintain, and update grant protocols and systems as needed; oversee and facilitate hosted fiscal grants; supervision of employees, volunteers, and interns; development and oversight of United Way programming. Salary range is $40,000-$45,000 DOQ. Please send resume and references to Unitedway@newulmtel.net Questions please call 507-354-6512.