CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, MN

Executive Director, BROWN COUNTY UNITED WAY

By a.erickson
knuj.net
 8 days ago

The Executive Director oversees the implementation of all facets of the work of the United Way of the Brown County Area and Bridging Brown County. This work includes, but is not limited to: annual campaign; program partnerships; grant writing and reporting; relationships with partner organizations; public relations; general operation; facilitation of the work of the United Way committees; research and collaborate with community leaders to develop and maintain strategic planning and community impact areas for grants and United Way programs; oversee, maintain, and update grant protocols and systems as needed; oversee and facilitate hosted fiscal grants; supervision of employees, volunteers, and interns; development and oversight of United Way programming. Salary range is $40,000-$45,000 DOQ. Please send resume and references to Unitedway@newulmtel.net Questions please call 507-354-6512.

knuj.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brown County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Brown County, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Debt ceiling fight pits corporate America against Republicans

The debt ceiling battle on Capitol Hill is pitting corporate America against congressional Republicans in a test for business groups that have historically aligned with GOP lawmakers on economic issues. Senate Republican leaders are digging in on their opposition to raising or suspending the debt limit, prompting sharp warnings from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy