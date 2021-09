ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lynn Paswell, 37, was born to Joan and Jaime Paswell on April 6, 1984. She passed from this world, in the loving arms of her parents on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 8:00 p.m., in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, after an extended illness. She will be greatly missed. She was anointed by a priest before her passing and received the sacrament of the sick.