The most devastating injury in basketball is the torn Achilles. It has claimed the careers of several NBA players and severely altered the careers of others. When the Houston Rockets originally acquired John Wall, they took back a first-round pick for their troubles — implicitly admitting that Russell Westbrook was the more valuable player. Wall hadn’t played basketball for two years and for the better part of last season, they were correct. Westbrook played 25 more games than Wall, averaged a triple-double again, and helped the Washington Wizards make the playoffs with a massive second-half surge, all while Wall put up okay numbers of an awful Rockets team.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO