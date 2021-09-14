CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man arrested early Tuesday morning for attempted murder and robbery, Dothan police say

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Early Tuesday morning Dothan police arrested a Georgia man who caused mayhem at a gas station off Ross Clark Circle. According to a press release, Tuesday morning Dothan Police Officers responded to a gas station in the 1100 Block of Ross Clark Circle for reports of a man with a firearm. Prior to officers arriving on scene, reports were updated that shots had been fired and a vehicle had been stolen from the scene.

