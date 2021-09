Red-faced Apple has had to issue an emergency patch for a security flaw days before it is about to make a new product announcement. Normally Apple wants only good news around a product launch, after all what is the point of spending a fortune on a new iPhone knowing that all your data is going to a government that might cut your head off if it does not like what it reads? The problem might exist but fixing it can probably wait a few days, but this issue was one it could not ignore as a Saudi activist found himself being snooped on.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO