MLB

Fantasy bullpen watch: Who to call for late season saves

By Eric Karabell
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Nationals may have signed veteran left-hander Brad Hand last offseason with the belief he would overcome shaky peripheral stats from recent seasons and thrive anyway, though it seemed rather predictable that Hand was hardly the same pitcher he used to be. Hand, with ample closing experience, was fine for about six weeks, then he struggled, and then he ended up on the Toronto Blue Jays. Now he is a New York Met, bereft of any fantasy value. Kyle Finnegan probably wishes him well.

