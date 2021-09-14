CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star Chris Livingston to make college commitment: Ranking best fits, prediction for No. 6 recruit

By Kyle Boone
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA giant recruiting domino is set to fall on Wednesday evening as five-star Class of 2022 prospect Chris Livingston, the No. 6 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the top-rated talent out of Ohio, will make his college commitment. Livingston, a 6-6 small forward for Akron's Buchtel High School, is choosing between a final three of Kentucky, Tennessee State and Georgetown.

