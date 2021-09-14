NDT - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farm - Sept 14
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Celebrate Fall in Fargo at the family-friendly event, formerly known as Fall Festival. It’s happening September 18-19 and 25-26, 2021. Free activities include a straw bale maze, visiting with the strolling clown, and playing carnival games such as Pumpkin Tic-Tac-Toe, Football Toss, Mini Golf, and Plinko. Stop by the Pumpkin Patch for a family photo or to purchase the perfect pumpkin to bring home while supplies last.www.valleynewslive.com
