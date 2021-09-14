Ramp closures planned for I-75, U.S. 35 in Dayton this week

FILE (WendellandCarolyn)

DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced plans to close several ramps on I-75 and U.S. 35 during the overnight later this week and will also shift the southbound lanes of I-75.

The following closures will be in place Thursday at 10 p.m. into Friday morning at 5 a.m.:

U.S. 35 ramp from westbound U.S. 35 to I-75 south. Detour: I-75 north to Second Street exit to I-75 south

I-75 north to Second Street exit to I-75 south Edwin C. Moses Blvd. ramp to I-75 south. Detour: Dryden Road to I-75 south

Dryden Road to I-75 south I-75 south ramp to Edwin C. Moses Blvd. Detour: Dryden Road to Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

ODOT also will be shifting all three lanes of traffic to the right on I-75 south over Edwin C. Moses and Carillon boulevards to allow for median and drainage work to be completed. The traffic pattern shift will be in place beginning Thursday until Oct. 12.

“Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution through the work zone to help ensure the safety of crews as well as the traveling public,” ODOT said in a statement. “Remain alert, reduce speed and watch for stopped traffic.”

The road work is depended upon weather conditions being favorable.

