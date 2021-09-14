CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Canadian miner Teck considers sale, spinoff of $8 billion coal unit - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I5fR4_0bvrT3ZZ00

(Reuters) -Teck Resources Ltd, is exploring options for its metallurgical coal business, including a sale or spinoff that could value the unit at as much as $8 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Large commodity producers have been facing investor pressure to shift away from fossil fuel business, including by shedding assets, amid a push to reduce carbon emission and halt climate change.

The company is working with an adviser as it looks for strategic alternatives for the unit, the report bloom.bg/3lhsrsY said.

Teck Resources declined to comment on the report.

The company’s sales from its steelmaking coal unit was 6.2 million tonnes in the second quarter, a 24% jump from year earlier.

Steel prices has been rising since the second quarter, helped by higher demand for the metal as economies recover and demand picks up after being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The miner said in July that wildfires in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, disrupted rail services and this was likely to weigh on its steelmaking coal business unit for the third quarter.

U.S. listed shares of the miner were up as much as 6.4% at $26.17 in afternoon trading.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US markets suffer sharpest drop since mid-May in losses sparked by China refusal to bail out indebted property developer

Wall Street has suffered its sharpest drop since May as the S&P 500 fell 1.7 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 614 points, or 1.8 per cent. The tech-focused Nasdaq also fell 2.2 per cent in a wild day of trading sparked by a number of emerging risks, including the prospect that one of China’s largest property developers may default on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Digital freight platform Transfix to go public via merger with SPAC

Transfix Inc., a digital freight platform, said Tuesday it is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation G Squared Ascend I in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, leaving Transfix with about $375 million of cash to accelerate growth plans. Combined with a $50 million revolving credit facility from MidCap Financial agreed in May, the company will have about $400 million in liquidity to be invested in product innovation and technology. The new company will list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the new ticker 'TF.' Transfix Chief Executive Lily Shen and co-Founder and Chairman Drew McElroy will remain in their roles. Transfix, which works with some Fortune 500 companies, as well as with mid- and small-sized shippers, grew revenue by 40% in 2020.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metallurgical Coal#Canadian#Bloomberg News
MarketWatch

Bill.com stock drops after $1 billion stock and $500 million convertible debt offerings

Shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. dropped 5.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the provider of software aimed at simplifying back-office operations announced the offering of $1 billion worth of common stock to the public and $500 million in convertible debt to qualified institutional investors. The debt, which are senior notes due 2027, can be converted into common stock, cash or a combination of both, at the election of the company. For the common stock offering, which represents about 3.7% of Bill.com's market capitalization of $26.9 billion as of Monday's close, the company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include potential acquisitions. Bill.com's stock has soared 56.6% over the past three months through Monday, and closed at a record $297.14 on Sept. 3. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months, and closed at a record on Sept. 2.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
resourceworld.com

Teck trims coal, zinc production forecasts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-TSX, TECK.A-TSX, TECK-NYSE) has released some revisions to its 2021 coal and zinc production forecasts ahead of a virtual investor day conference. The revisions are driven by the impact of British Columbia wildfires and increased absenteeism associated with COVID-19 protocols. Annual coal production is now expected to...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Goodwin Leads Chinese Firm’s $1.9 Billion Blood Plasma Unit Sale

Goodwin Procter is advising Hong Kong-based Tiancheng International Investment Ltd. on the proposed sale of its German blood plasma unit, Biotest AG, to Spanish health care company Grifols SA. Goodwin said its Frankfurt, London, and Hong Kong private equity teams are advising Tiancheng International, a unit of Chinese investment company...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

U.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -U.S. officials are examining possible insider trading and market manipulation at Binance, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, potentially adding more heat to the cryptocurrency exchange that has become a target of regulatory scrutiny in many countries. Authorities are looking into whether Binance or its staff profited by taking advantage...
MARKETS
American Banker

Mitsubishi UFJ is said to consider sale of U.S. banking unit

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is considering selling its U.S. banking arm, as consolidation heats up in the American financial industry, people familiar with the matter said. The Japanese lender is working with an advisor to explore options for MUFG Union Bank NA, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Mitsubishi UFJ has held some informal discussions with select potential buyers of the unit, though it isn’t conducting a formal auction process, they said.
BUSINESS
whbl.com

China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – China is reviewing new games to ensure they meet stricter criteria for content and protection of children, Bloomberg News said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The media watchdog is re-evaluating titles submitted for approval by game developers from Tencent Holdings Ltd to Netease Inc to...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Indonesia's Telkom to pursue IPO of unit in Q4, plans spinoffs

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest telecommunications company Telkom plans to launch an IPO for its infrastructure and data tower unit Mitratel by the fourth quarter of 2021, as part of broader restructuring plans for the overall business, its CEO said. While no firm valuation target has been set for the...
ECONOMY
mining.com

Grupo Mexico, Hudbay vie for $2 billion Spanish miner

Conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB and Canada’s Hudbay Minerals Inc. are among final bidders competing to acquire a Spanish copper miner from Trafigura Group, people with knowledge of the matter said. The parties made binding offers last week for Minas de Aguas Tenidas, which is known as Matsa and could fetch...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy