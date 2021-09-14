Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, And “Yumi’s Cells” Director Dish On Their Chemistry & What To Look Forward To
Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and “Yumi’s Cells” director Lee Sang Yeob shared their thoughts on the drama ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” is a new drama that tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun will play the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun will star as Goo Woong, a warm-hearted but straightforwardly honest game developer.www.soompi.com
