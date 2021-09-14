Report: Seattle to host 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park

General view of T-Mobile Park Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It was already known that Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers, will host next summer's MLB All-Star Game, and the Philadelphia Phillies will welcome the baseball community to Citizens Bank Park for the 2026 edition of the "Midsummer Classic."

It appears the All-Star festivities for 2023 now have a location.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that T-Mobile Park, where the Seattle Mariners play their home games, will host the All-Star Game in 2023. Seattle last hosted the exhibition contest in 2001.

Neither MLB nor the Mariners confirmed the news as of Tuesday, but Seattle teased an announcement set to occur at 1:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

This year's All-Star Game was relocated from Atlanta to Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, after Georgia passed controversial new voting laws.

USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale also reports Seattle will obviously also host 2023 All-Star events that include the Home Run Derby. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso won the Derby in 2019 and this past July, but there was no All-Star Game in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.