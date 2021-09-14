Chrissy Teigen Reveals the Results of ‘Fat Removal’ Surgery She Had Done on Her Face

Chrissy Teigen. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

A new look. Chrissy Teigen opened up about undergoing plastic surgery to remove fat from her face.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” the model, 35, explained via her Instagram Story, pointing to her cheek. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?”

Teigen captioned the video, “No shame in my dr diamond game.”

Buccal fat removal aims to “thin the cheeks, specifically in the area of the cheek hollows,” according to the American Society of Plastic Surgery.

Teigen previously joked about undergoing procedures in May 2017. “Maybe nine years ago, [I had] my armpit sucked out which was one of the best things I’ve done. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It added two inches to my arms. It made me feel better in strapless dresses, and I felt more confident,” she told Allure at the time. “Everything else is fake, but my cheeks are real. Women are like, ‘Those fake-ass cheeks,’ and I’m like, ‘No! This is my real face.’ I’m very open with all that other s–t.”

Chrissy Teigen after her surgery. Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The Cravings author later clarified her comments via Twitter. “Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back),” she wrote. “You think I’d have this ass if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass?”

Teigen spoke out in March 2020 about getting breast implants when she was “about 20 years old.” In a Glamour UK interview, she divulged, “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! … Then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

The Chrissy’s Court star revealed via Instagram in May 2020 that she planned to have her implants removed. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she wrote at the time, adding that she wanted to “be able to zip a dress in my size” and “lay on my belly with pure comfort.”

Teigen showed off her body in July 2020 to prove she actually underwent the surgery. “A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because nobody believes it,” she said in an Instagram Story video. “These are the scars.”

She also posted a photo from the operation, writing, “Trust me lol.”

