‘Rust’: Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon And Frances Fisher To Ride With Alec Baldwin In His Western

Travis Fimmel , Brady Noon and Frances Fisher have been added to the cast of Rust , the feature Western that stars Alec Baldwin and is written and directed by Joel Souza ( Crown Vic ). The pic, originally set up in May 2020 , now moves forward with a planned October start of principal photography in New Mexico.

CAA Media Finance handling domestic sales for the pic, with Highland Film Group repping international.

The logline: Infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust (Baldwin) has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. Together, the fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail. Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

Fisher plays Lucas’ great aunt.

Baldwin is producing via his El Dorado Pictures along with Cavalry Media’s Matt DelPiano, Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell, Brittany House Pictures’ Anjul Nigam, and Short Porch Pictures’ Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher. Allen Cheney, Emily Hunter Salveson, Christopher M.B. Sharp and Jennifer E. Lamb are executive producers. Hunter Salveson and Donnell Smith’s Streamline Global are financing.

Fimmel, whose credits include History/Amazon’s Vikings and Universal’s Warcraft , just wrapped Season 2 of HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves . He is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Sloan, Offer. Noon, who was in Universal’s Good Boys and is in Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks series, is with Gersh and Marilyn Zitner Management.

Fisher, most recently in HBO’s Watchmen and up next in Season 4 of USA Network’s The Sinner , is repped by Greene Talent and attorney Jeff Bernstein.