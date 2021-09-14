CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Rust’: Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon And Frances Fisher To Ride With Alec Baldwin In His Western

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FnsEZ_0bvrSXXp00

Travis Fimmel , Brady Noon and Frances Fisher have been added to the cast of Rust , the feature Western that stars Alec Baldwin and is written and directed by Joel Souza ( Crown Vic ). The pic, originally set up in May 2020 , now moves forward with a planned October start of principal photography in New Mexico.

CAA Media Finance handling domestic sales for the pic, with Highland Film Group repping international.

The logline: Infamous Western outlaw Harland Rust (Baldwin) has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. Together, the fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail. Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

Fisher plays Lucas’ great aunt.

Baldwin is producing via his El Dorado Pictures along with Cavalry Media’s Matt DelPiano, Thomasville Pictures’ Ryan Donnell, Brittany House Pictures’ Anjul Nigam, and Short Porch Pictures’ Ryan Winterstern and Nathan Klingher. Allen Cheney, Emily Hunter Salveson, Christopher M.B. Sharp and Jennifer E. Lamb are executive producers. Hunter Salveson and Donnell Smith’s Streamline Global are financing.

Fimmel, whose credits include History/Amazon’s Vikings and Universal’s Warcraft , just wrapped Season 2 of HBO Max’s Raised by Wolves . He is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Sloan, Offer. Noon, who was in Universal’s Good Boys and is in Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks series, is with Gersh and Marilyn Zitner Management.

Fisher, most recently in HBO’s Watchmen and up next in Season 4 of USA Network’s The Sinner , is repped by Greene Talent and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Alec Baldwin’s Wife?

Just like fellow veteran actors George Clooney and John Stamos, SNL star Alec Baldwin has been working in Hollywood for a long time. From his first appearance on the CBS primetime soap opera Knots Landing to his numerous skits on Saturday Night Live as former President Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin has remained a recognizable face in entertainment for over three decades, proving that he can resonate with an audience no matter the generation.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who is Michael K. Williams’ son Elijah?

MICHAEL K. Williams tragically passed away on September 6, 2021. The Hollywood star was found dead in his apartment in Brooklyn, New York, authorities confirmed to The Sun. Michael K. Williams was the father of one son, Elijah Anderson. It is unclear who Elijah’s mom is or how old he...
BROOKLYN, NY
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Wins Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Mare of Easttown’

“Mare of Easttown” continued to make Sunday night’s Emmys interesting, with star Kate Winslet taking home the award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Though “The Queen’s Gambit” was the closest thing to an opening weekend slam dunk at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Winslet outpaced frontrunner Anya Taylor-Joy. And, as IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers put in his predictions earlier this week, this was a category filled entirely with worthy winners. Michaela Coel does TV storytelling like few others, and “I May Destroy You” was proof of that, whether she was in front of the camera...
MOVIES
Deadline

Hamish Linklater Joins Walter Hill’s Quiver Western ‘Dead For A Dollar’

EXCLUSIVE: Hamish Linklater (Midnight Mass, The Big Short) is the latest addition to Dead for a Dollar, the Western that Walter Hill helmed for Quiver Distribution, which has wrapped production in New Mexico. He joins a cast that includes Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe, Emmy and SAG Award winner Rachel Brosnahan, SAG Award winner Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Scott and Warren Burke. Dead for a Dollar follows a famed bounty hunter (Waltz) who runs into his sworn enemy (Dafoe), a professional gambler and outlaw that he had sent to prison years before, while on a mission to find and return...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
romper.com

Jean Smart’s 12-Year-Old Daughter Lets Her Know When She’s Gone Viral

With starring roles in two popular HBO dramas — both of which earned her Emmy nominations this year, by the way — 70-year-old Jean Smart has had one hell of a year. In March, while Smart was filming Hacks and preparing for the first episode of Mare of Easttown to drop, Smart’s husband of 34 years died unexpectedly. In the wake of Richard Gilliland’s death, Smart has had to adjust to being a working widowed mother of two. Thankfully, her 12-year-old daughter helps her stay on top of her growing popularity on social media.
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Overdose Incident In LA Causes Death Of 3 Including Comedian Fuquan Johnson

A beloved member of the LA comedy scene has died. Fuquan Johnson, the comedian, is one of three people who have died after a disastrous house party. There were reports that Johnson was present at the gathering at a Venice residence over the weekend. Cops arrived on the scene to find four people who looked dead or were about to die. Johnson, 43, along with Natalie and Williamson (48 and 33 respectively) were declared dead at the scene.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Fimmel
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Frances Fisher
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Love for Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox makes it official

Since her split from Brian Austin became known in May, there has been speculation about a new relationship with Megan Fox. Musician Machine Gun Kelly is said to have done it to the actress. And indeed, now the 34-year-old makes her love for him official. US actress Megan Fox and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Caa Media Finance#Highland Film Group#American#Frontier#Cavalry Media#Thomasville Pictures#Brittany House Pictures#Short Porch Pictures#History Amazon#Universal#Paradigm Management 360#Disney#Marilyn Zitner Management#Usa Network
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan, as they say, was on.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Laredo Morning Times

Eva Longoria Weighs in on Time's Up Turmoil: 'It's OK to Make Mistakes in the Efforts to Topple the Patriarchy' (EXCLUSIVE)

Eva Longoria may be stepping down from the board of Time’s Up, but that doesn’t mean she has lost faith in the organization. Time’s Up announced on Saturday that Longoria, Shonda Rhimes and Jurnee Smollett will exit the board to allow interim CEO Monifa Bandele to reenergize the organization following CEO and president Tina Tchen’s resignation after it was reported she gave counsel to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his sexual misconduct scandal. Former Time’s Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan also resigned after advising Cuomo.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Most Dramatic Dress Ever at the 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy looked every inch the star on the red carpet at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. The Queen's Gambit actress wore a yellow Dior dress with a cream-colored halter. Her hair, woven into a glamorous high bun styled by Gregory Russell, matched the gown's warm golden tone, and she finished off the look with a bold red lip and glamorous silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

The Rock, Viola Davis And More Stars Pay Tribute After Michael K. Williams Dies At 54

Hollywood lost a television legend this week in Michael K. Williams, the beloved actor known for his roles in acclaimed shows like The Wire and Boardwalk Empire. Williams was found dead in his New York apartment this past Monday, with the news of passing arriving in the afternoon. Fans have since taken to social media to mourn the late star and express their condolences. A number of celebrities like The Rock and Viola Davis are also paying their respects to Williams with some truly sweet tributes.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy