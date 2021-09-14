CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Series Finale: Cast To Say Goodbye On ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukqAJ_0bvrSUte00

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will say goodbye after the NBC comedy wraps on Thursday night with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers . The one-hour series finale titled, “The Last Day,” airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT followed by the Late Night appearance early Friday morning at 12:35 a.m.

It is as yet unknown which members of the cast will be in attendance.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine , a comedy police procedural created by Dan Goor and Michael Shur, ran eight seasons beginning in 2013. It follows Andy Samberg’s Detective Peralta, who polices the NYPD’s 99th Precinct with his colleagues and their stoically ever-professional Capt. Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher). In the final season, Jake and the squad must try to balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a very difficult year.

Other leading cast includes Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, and Terry Crews.

In its first year of eligibility, Brooklyn Nine-Nine won the 2014 Golden Globe Award for Best TV Comedy Series in 2014. That same year, Samberg also won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series. Braugher has been nominated for four Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of Capt. Raymond Holt.

Watch a teaser for the finale below.

