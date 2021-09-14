CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin: what is its price currently?

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

That is why, today, cryptocurrencies are – as they point out in My BBVA digital guide– Synonymous with digital money, and its use as a means of payment has begun to become widespread, so that more and more companies and businesses accept them in their transactions. Because Bitcoin (BTC) was...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Dropped Like a Rock Today

Markets are down across the board, and crypto is taking the brunt of the sell-off. The fear is that Evergrande will cause a financial crisis and that cryptocurrencies will be one of the things investors liquidate to reduce risk. What happened. Cryptocurrencies had a very rough start to the week...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Here’s why Bitcoin might be safe from a global stock market crisis

One of the reasons behind Bitcoin’s (BTC) volatility, the substantial price oscillations that occur regularly, is the discrepancy of its use cases. Some pundits deem it “digital gold,” a truly scarce and perfect store of value. Others consider Bitcoin a technology project or a type of software with a corresponding network.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

National Bitcoin Adoption Could Drive A $1 Million Bitcoin Price

Last Week In Bitcoin is a series discussing the events of the previous week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. Last week El Salvador’s official bitcoin rollout began, then Ukraine decided to jump on the bitcoin bandwagon. This week, Laos joined the fray with plans to allow bitcoin mining and trading in the Asian nation, just months after China’s crackdown on crypto.
CURRENCIES
Jhon Adil

Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance, and Uniswap current analysis

Cryptocurrency Market has done well out of its frequent investors. Since the market has kicked off, several investors have reaped the financial rewards. Unluckily, the market has turned into a Bearish market because the prices are falling off. Recently, the Crypto market is dead in the water because coin prices confront a swing decline. Besides, the market is giving a lesson that it has both pros and cons. A brief study of the following four main features of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Binance, and Uniswap.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin is 'playing mind games' as its price coils into a tighter range

The general mood across the cryptocurrency market is one of anticipation on Sept. 17 as the price of Bitcoin has traded in an increasingly tighter range over the past couple of days and looks to be coiling in preparation for a move one way or another. Data from Cointelegraph Markets...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Can Bitcoin Be Freed of Its Energy Addiction?

Few investment trends have captured the broader imagination in the same way that bitcoin has. Similarly, few investment rules have overtaken institutional investment strategy as rapidly as ESG -- or environmental, social and governance -- guidelines have. Unfortunately for bitcoin fans, these two trends appear at loggerheads. Detailing the Damage.
INDUSTRY
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Continues To Rise To Break Above $50k

Bitcoin price is currently observing a strong upside momentum and can soon cross above $50k in the future. It is trading with a gain of more than 2.5% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of BTC suggest a strong upside momentum in price. It may soon jump above the previous resistance.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC recovered to $48,380

Bitcoin price analysis shows that BTC is recovering well after a week. Current support is found at the $47,250 mark. Current resistance is found at the $48,800 mark. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is going through a good recovery phase days after the flash crash occurred, and the momentum is now fairly bullish. The king of cryptocurrency had gone into a cardiac arrest on the 7th of September, apparently due to a $3.7 billion liquidation. The price had fallen over seven thousand dollars in a matter of minutes, and the king was holding the lower end of the price movement since then; however, in the past couple of days, Bitcoin price is now recovering rather well, showing bullish tendencies.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin Price Around $48K, Altcoins on Green Run

Currently, the entire cryptocurrency market cap stands at $2.182 trillion, with Bitcoin dominating 41.6%. A little over a week after the September 7 event that crashed the flagship crypto asset alongside altcoins, Bitcoin has pressed further as it saw a $48k price level again yesterday, now eyeing $50k. Analysts’ review...
MARKETS
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin: The Reasons for Its Volatility

On December 28, 2017, I published my first piece on the Bitcoin bubble, titled The Great Bitcoin Scam. Bitcoin was trading at $15,433.73. Occasionally, swings of 10% or more occur every few hours. Being a bitcoin (BTC) investor might be an uphill battle. The enormous price swings connected with bitcoin and the broader world of cryptocurrencies have meant that many investors have lost money due to sharp pullbacks and drastically shifting processes despite the currency’s new all-time highs over the last year. Visit bit-trader.io.
MARKETS
TheStreet

MicroStrategy Buys Bitcoin, Sells Its Own Stock

MicroStrategy (MSTR) - Get MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A Report shares dropped Tuesday, after the data analytics company reported that it bought Bitcoin in recent months, while selling its own stock. In an SEC filing Monday, MicroStrategy said it acquired $420 million worth of bitcoin between July 1 and Sept. 12....
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Lowest In 3 Years, What Does It Mean For The Price?

On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange reserves have hit the lowest value in 3 years, here’s what it might mean for BTC’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Lowest In 3 Years As Negative Netflows Continue. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, exchange reserves have been continuing their downtrend, and have now...
MARKETS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin price review: was the crash predictable?

The Bitcoin price reached around USD 53,000 and then fell just under 19% to around USD 43,000 within a few hours. Was this crash predictable?. Review of the last Bitcoin price analysis August 13, 2021. Bitcoin’s weekly rate is currently very bullish. Since reaching the support at around USD 30,000...
MARKETS
HackerNoon

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates

The Bitcoin vs. gold debate has been raging since Bitcoin came onto the scene in 2009. The main difference between Bitcoin and gold is that the former is digital and the latter is physical. But there are several other key differences that present various advantages, disadvantages, and risks associated with both. In this piece, I'm going to try to answer some of the most common questions in the Bitcoin vs gold debate using real-world data, some of which are regularly updated and presented here. In the end, I'll show you where "Bitcoin vs. gold" is today, where I think it's going to go and what that means for the future prices of these assets.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

What is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021

A crypto crash that wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from the market this week has led to fresh fears that bitcoin and its rivals could lose all the gains made in 2021.But one leading cryptocurrency managed to not just make it through the turmoil unscathed – but actually soared to new record highs.Solana’s SOL token hit an all-time high on Thursday, peaking at $214.96 according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Just one year ago it was worth less than $2.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogThe price surge has boosted Solana’s market cap above $60...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price climbs back above $46,000

Bitcoin was trading 2.8% higher on Thursday morning. The price was around $46,450 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,500 and 25 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. Bitcoin is still recovering following Tuesday's plunge from nearly $53,000 to $43,119 at its low. El Salvador's...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will Apple Buy Bitcoin or Launch Own Its Crypto?

Social media has been filled with rumors that either Apple has bought bitcoin or that the iPhone maker should launch its own cryptocurrency. What would happen if Apple buys bitcoin? Would Warren Buffett support the move?. Article continues below advertisement. Buffett’s conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, is the second-largest shareholder of Apple....
BUSINESS
codelist.biz

Bitcoin price drops below $ 43,000 within minutes

Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply on September 7th. The BTC rate has fallen below $ 43,000, making it the most volatile day of the year so far. The volatility can be clearly seen in the data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView as Bitcoin suddenly fell below the psychologically important mark of $ 50,000.
MARKETS

