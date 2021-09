PlayStation 5 owners in the market for a new headset will be happy to know that Sony is releasing an all-new Pulse 3D wireless headset option in Midnight Black. The coloration is meant to match the Midnight Black controller that's currently available, and gamers that like their accessories matching might be interested when it rolls out next month. The color scheme will retail for the same $99 price point as the white option that's currently available. It's a very sleek looking option, and it seems like a safe bet that PS5 owners will be all over the new design!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO