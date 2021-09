Fall is a perfect time to explore the local farms that have busily been caring for crops and livestock all spring and summer long so that we can enjoy the earth’s bounty in this harvest season! If you’re looking for a fun family pumpkin patch visit, Cuff Farms outside of Hortonville is worth the short drive for hours of exploring, playing, and taking a closer look at what it takes to bring our food from the field to the table.

3 DAYS AGO