Firesprite Studios Is Reportedly Working On A VR Horizon Game

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiresprite Studios, which recently found itself huddling under the umbrella of Sony first-party developers, is reportedly working on a VR game (presumably for PSVR 2) based on the Horizon franchise. According to Nick Baker, the co-founder of Xbox Era, the game in question will be a brand new title, and...

