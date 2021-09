MCHENRY, Ill. — A nationwide producer-based survey found a few more bushels than what was projected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last month. The 32nd annual Allendale survey found a U.S. average of 176.27 bushels per acre for corn and soybeans at 50.14 per acre based on conditions when the survey was taken Aug. 16-27. USDA’s August estimates were 174.57 and 50.03 per acre for corn and soybeans, respectively.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO