CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, TX

Netflix ‘Cheer’ cast member won’t face sexual assault charge in court

By Tricia L. Nadolny and Marisa Kwiatkowski, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

A grand jury has declined to indict Mitchell Ryan, a cast member of the popular docuseries “Cheer” who in February was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Dallas County district attorney’s office.

Ryan, a former member of the Navarro College cheer team featured on the Netflix show, was arrested in February after a cheerleader told authorities Ryan had invited her to his apartment to practice cheer stunts — when she was 15 and he was 23 — then forcibly assaulted her, according to the teen’s mother. Ryan’s attorney, Jeremy Rosenthal, in a statement said he sought to clear Ryan’s name in court by sharing "lengthy personal, private, and precise details with the authorities."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pikjj_0bvrRaCv00
A grand jury has declined to indict Mitchell Ryan, a cast member of the popular docuseries "Cheer", who in February was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Dallas County Sheriff’s Department

"Mitch will now go about the business of putting his life back together," he said.

Shannon Huckaba, the Texas mother whose now 16-year-old daughter accused Ryan of abuse, said her daughter was devastated by the grand jury’s Friday decision, calling the weekend "pure hell." The decision, first reported by the Dallas Morning News, means the grand jury did not believe there was enough evidence to prosecute the case against Ryan. Huckaba said she is seeking other options for legal recourse.

"I am not giving up on some type of retribution for my daughter," she said.

Though no longer facing criminal charges, the 24-year-old Ryan is still under temporary suspension by the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and USA Cheer, the sport's two governing bodies. HIs case is one of several USASF has been accused of mishandling, part of a spate of criticism over how the organization has addressed child abuse within the sport.

Though USASF officials learned of the allegations against Ryan in October, the organization did not suspend him until February, when USA TODAY reported on his arrest. USASF officials have said that after receiving a complaint against Ryan, they ensured the allegation had been reported to law enforcement and "later began an investigation of our own." They did not explain why the organization waited more than three months to suspend Ryan.

USASF has since hired a consultant to take over investigation of sexual misconduct complaints. The organization did not respond to a request for comment on the status of Ryan’s suspension.

Ryan is one of several cast members from “Cheer” to face charges related to sexual misconduct involving minors.

Jerry Harris, a former member of the Navarro team and a breakout star from the series, was arrested last year and accused of soliciting nude photos and sex from minors . Harris, 22, has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and is being held at a correctional center in Illinois awaiting trial.

Robert Scianna Jr., 26, a celebrity cheerleader who appeared in one episode of the show, was arrested the same week as Ryan and charged with felony counts of attempted indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to solicit sex, according to police and court records. Scianna pleaded guilty in the case last month, according to Virginia court records. He has not yet been sentenced.

Tricia L. Nadolny and Marisa Kwiatkowski are reporters on USA TODAY’s national investigative team. Tricia can be reached tnadolny@usatoday.com or @TriciaNadolny. Marisa can be reached at mkwiatko@usatoday.com, @byMarisaK or by phone, Signal or WhatsApp at (317) 207-2855.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Netflix ‘Cheer’ cast member won’t face sexual assault charge in court

Comments / 0

Related
WXIA 11 Alive

T.I., Tiny Harris reportedly won't face charges in L.A. assault accusation

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and philanthropist T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris will reportedly not face charges from an L.A. sexual assault accusation. TMZ reported this week it had obtained documents which showed prosecutors concluded the statute of limitations had passed on an accusation stemming from 2005. The couple have...
ATLANTA, GA
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Dallas County, TX
Entertainment
County
Dallas County, TX
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
whmi.com

Three Juveniles Charged As Adults In Videotaped School Beating

Three juveniles caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last month will be charged as adults in the incident. In a press release issued Monday afternoon, the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office said that the three defendants, whose precise ages were not indicated, were charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison. The names of the defendants are also not being released until they are arraigned on the charges in 53rd District Court.
HOWELL, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Child Abuse#Dallas County Sheriff#The Dallas Morning News#Usasf#Usa Cheer#Signal#Whatsapp
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
centralrecorder.com

Brian Laundrie update – Cops say there is ‘possibility’ Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé hurt himself as search continues

FOLLOWING the FBI announcement that remains consistent with Gabby Petito’s description were found in Wyoming, the manhunt for her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, reached new heights. North Port police continued to search the MabryCarlton Reserve for Laundrie on Saturday and Sunday. His family said they picked him up at the reserve...
NORTH PORT, FL
thesource.com

Court Documents Show Four Counts Against T.I. and Tiny Upheld in Court

T.I. and his wife Tiny are currently battling multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations. During a live episode of the Big Facts podcast with Big Banka and DJ Scream, T.I. spoke about the allegations. “That shit don’t hurt me,” T.I. said. “Lemme ask you a question. If that were really...
ENTERTAINMENT
abovethelaw.com

Judge Who Allegedly Ate Evidence Against Him Died By Apparent Suicide Before FBI Could Arrest Him

This case takes a number of twist and turns before it’s all said and done. Jonathan Gray Newell, a Maryland judge since 2016 and the former top prosecutor in Caroline County, Maryland before that, was facing federal charges of child exploitation according to a complaint filed September 9th. When FBI agents went to arrest Newell on September 10th, they found him suffering from from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Newell was later pronounced dead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge drops nearly all charges against reality TV star surgeon who allegedly drugged and raped women

A judge in Orange County, California, has approved a request to drop almost all counts against a surgeon and his girlfriend who have been accused of drugging and raping multiple women. After the request was granted, only the charges stemming from two alleged victims are still intact. CBS Los Angeles reported that Grant Robicheaux, who was once the subject of a Bravo reality show for his dating escapades, was originally accused by seven women of rape and sexual assault. According to prosecutors, Mr Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, lured women into their lives, drugged them and raped them....
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

251K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy