Blinken defends withdrawal from Afghanistan at first hearing of a senior Biden official in Congress

President Joe Biden will push back against the idea that the United States is plunging into a new Cold War with key rivals in his address to the UN General Assembly this week, a senior official said Monday. Amid heightened tensions with China and Russia, Biden will instead stress diplomacy and "vigorous" competition in his speech at the annual UN summit on Tuesday. "President Biden will communicate tomorrow that he does not believe in the notion of a new Cold War with the world divided into blocks. He believes in vigorous, intensive, principled competition," the official said, previewing the speech. "The president will essentially drive home the message that ending the war in Afghanistan closed the chapter focused on war and opens a chapter focused on personal, purposeful, effective American diplomacy," the official said.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO