Congress & Courts

Blinken defends withdrawal from Afghanistan at first hearing of a senior Biden official in Congress

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a fierce session of the Foreign Affairs committee of the House of Representatives, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended this Monday the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the management of the evacuation carried out by the Joe Biden Administration, “a heroic effort ”From diplomats and the military, he said, despite calls for his resignation from the Republican bench and open criticism from members of both parties for the development of the operation.

