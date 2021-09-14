Bill Gates assures that humanity is not ready for a new pandemic and proposes “the only solution”

The development of the mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the single greatest scientific advance of the pandemic, and will lead to a Nobel prize. At the same time, there are many legitimate questions and concerns about the dose, the number of shots, the interval between shots, order of vaccination, and the line between individual benefit, collective benefit, and no benefit at all. What is the best vaccination program for someone who has recovered from COVID-19? Does it vary by age? What is the optimal dosing and schedule of mRNA vaccine for adolescents? Does it vary from boys to girls -- given the massive difference in rates of myocarditis? What evidence is needed to support boosters? And finally, as pediatric trials become available, what evidence is needed for regulators to decide if the risk/benefit profile is favorable?

