Bill Gates assures that humanity is not ready for a new pandemic and proposes “the only solution”

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft founder Bill Gates believes that humanity is not prepared to face a new pandemic, unless efforts are made to create vaccines more quickly. In the new report from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released Monday, the philanthropist said he is “a little concerned that less attention is now being paid than he expected to preparing to respond to the pandemic.”

Comments / 7

J.J Jonas
1d ago

The day is coming when all the elites will have to give an account of their actions, and even Mr. Gates with all his billions won't be able to pay off the one righteous judge that sits upon his white throne

Irish!
6d ago

You are part of the plan of depopulizing, so don't lie to people.

