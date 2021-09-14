CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, LA

UPDATE: Five Pedestrians Hit at Johnston & University in Lafayette

By Bernadette Lee
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Corporal Bridgette Dugas says the investigation into today's accident continues. She confirms to us now that a total of five pedestrians were struck during the incident today. Four people were just standing on the curb in front of Domino's Pizza at the corner of Johnston Street and University when Lafayette Police officials say the driver of one vehicle ran a red light. This caused a chain reaction of events.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette Police: Two Shot While Sitting in Car

Lafayette police say they are looking for the gunman who shot two people sitting in a parked car. The incident happened on Sunday around 10:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Edison Street near St. Anthony Park and St. Anthony Catholic Church. According to police, the suspect walked up to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Daily Booking Report

The following is a list of the people who were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for Tuesday, September 21, 2021:. Charge: Warrant/Bench Warrant , Resisting An Officer , Man/Dist/Pos Of A Sch.I; Marij , Attp-Murder/First. Degree , Illegal Carrying Of Weapon Pen ,. Arresting Agency: LAFAYETTE CITY PD.
LAFAYETTE, LA
97.3 The Dawg

2 More Arrests in Homicide Case of Breaux Bridge Victim Found Dead in Lafayette (UPDATE)

UPDATE: 34-year-old Brian Derousselle of Lafayette and a 17-year-old suspect from St. Landry Parish have been arrested in connection with Williams' death. Derousselle was arrested at a home on Gathe Lane in Lafayette after multiple attempts were made by the SWAT team asking him to surrender. Derousselle faces charges of First-Degree Murder, Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
97.3 The Dawg

UPDATE – Caesars Superdome Roof Catches Fire [Video]

UPDATE - According to WDSU, New Orleans Police Department report the fire started in the gutter of the Caesars Superdome. Initial assessment by New Orleans officials leads them to believe the damage caused by the fire is only superficial. Christina Watkins from WDSU reports one worker was taken to the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
97.3 The Dawg

Rainbow Appears Where Body Believed to be Gabby Petitio Found

The nation was enthralled and subsequently horrified by the case of 22-year-old lifestyle blogger Gabby Petitio. Petitio had been reported missing by her parents on September 11 after a cross-country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The last communication the family had with their daughter was on August 24. Laundrie returned to his parent's home in Northport, Florida at the end of August in the van they left in, but without Gabby. He has not been seen since Sept 14, and his family claims not to know where he is.
CELEBRITIES
97.3 The Dawg

NTSB Releases Accident Docket For 2019 Lafayette Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the accident docket regarding the plane crash that happened in Lafayette on December 28, 2019. While the crash is still under investigation, this is the first opportunity that individuals are getting a chance to see where the investigation stands right now. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#Johnston University#Domino S Pizza
97.3 The Dawg

New Bodycam Video of Emotional Gabby Petito Surfaces as Police Continue Looking for Missing Woman

The story of the missing 22-year-old woman New York woman, Gabby Petito is one that still has far more questions than answers. Police believe her fiance, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, may have information that could help them connect the dots to find Gabby, but he's not cooperating nor is he speaking. Laundrie was named a person of interest after Petito was reported missing over the weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy