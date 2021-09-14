CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Acciona sells a project of 455 rental homes in Madrid to Greystar for 120 million

 8 days ago

The investment fund Greystar has purchased a residential asset in the center of Madrid, specifically, in the Arganzuela district. The company will pay about 120 million euros to the Acciona real estate, owner of the 24,795 m2 building plot and responsible for the development, which will start in the second half of 2022.

