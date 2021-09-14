3 Bears takeaways from brutal Week 1 loss to Rams
The Chicago Bears were embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night with a final score of 34-14. Despite that, there were a few takeaways for the Bears, including one self-explanatory one. The loss hurts, but they’re playing in a seemingly weak NFC North with the Lions and the confusing Vikings and Packers. Hope is not lost for a playoff push, but facing the Rams and getting ripped apart by former division foe Matthew Stafford can’t be fun. Let’s find some takeaways for the Bears.clutchpoints.com
