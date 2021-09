The president of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has urged Formula 1 that it must design cars that are able to be raced in the rain.Jean Todt believes that the current crop of cars make it impossible for drivers to currently safely race in the wet and has suggested that designers consider wet weather when designing the next generation of vehicles for 2025 onwards.The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix was heavily impacted by prolonged, intense rainfall at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, with the race eventually abandoned after just three laps.“There were many who criticised what was decided at Spa [by not...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO