Pokémon GO: Duskull, star of October’s Community Day; date and details

Niantic has confirmed that Duskull, the Pokémon Requiem, will be the main protagonist of the October 2021 Community Day in Pokémon GO. The ninth Community Day of this season will move away from the initials of the most iconic regions of the saga and will focus on this beloved Ghost, which will allow us access for a limited time to Dusclops with exclusive movement. Let’s get to know the exact date, the hours of celebration and All the details of the most anticipated monthly moment of the popular iOS and Android game.