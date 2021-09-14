CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

13 new games coming to Xbox Games Pass this September 2021

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs usual, new games will come to Xbox Game Pass after a first batch for this September of 2021. And if you did not have enough with experiences like Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2, Crown Trick or Nuclear Throne (among others), now you can enjoy a total of 13 new titles.

marketresearchtelecast.com

