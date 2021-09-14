CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

It’s been years since it’s been clear

By Matthew Crane
duboiscountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 driven by the Delta variant and the unvaccinated has overwhelmed the staff of the hospitalist team at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Werne’s normal schedule, what he calls civilized, is seven 12-hour days on, followed by seven days off. These past few weeks, he and the other doctors and staff have been coming in on their off time to help with the Covid-19 patients as well as the normal patient load.

