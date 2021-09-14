CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LittleBigPlanet says goodbye to all its servers: permanent shutdown on PS3 and PS Vita

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServers for all LittleBigPlanet releases they close definitively on PS3 and PS Vita. The official account of the saga has reported through an official statement that the LittleBigPlanet deliveries, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet 3 and LittleBigPlanet for PS Vita, they close the activity of their network services immediately, thus ending a stage marked by the creation of more than 10 million levels.

