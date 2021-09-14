CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California governor gambles for office in vital election for Democrats

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Newsom, the governor of California, is staking his future in a special impeachment election on Tuesday. The democrat must survive in office at a time when the pandemic remits in the most populous region of the country (39.5 million), gigantic fires consume the northern part of the territory, the State suffers its worst drought in more than a century and several cities live for some months a rebound in the insecurity indexes. With almost everything against him, the politician must prevail in an effort organized by supporters of the Republican party who believe the stars have aligned to move the entity to the conservative side for the first time in 18 years. It is not only the local control of the State that is at stake. It is vital for Democrats to maintain control of California in the midst of 2022. That explains the number of high profiles who traveled from Washington in recent weeks to join the “No” campaign, which aims to leave Newsom, from 53 years, in power until November 2022, when he will be able to run for reelection. Vice President Kamala Harris, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were just a few of those who came to her defense. The latest accolade came Monday night with President Joe Biden’s visit to Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Greatest Delusion

Democrats in Congress are divided on a slew of important issues right now, leaving President Joe Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion spending plan in jeopardy. What unites them is the illusion that the way they handle the plan will make or break the party’s fortunes in next year’s midterms. If only...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Hollywood, CA
The Independent

Republican Dean Heller announces run for governor of Nevada

Republican Dean Heller announced plans to run for governor in Nevada declaring Monday that he would oppose government mandates on masks and vaccines and tighten voting laws if elected to lead the battleground state.Heller has historically positioned himself as a moderate and drawn attention for clashes with former President Donald Trump His Monday remarks — including those in support of voter ID laws and a new Texas law restricting abortions — signal his preparedness to push issues galvanizing the Republican base.In a converted warehouse where he worked during his youth that now serves as an office...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Dianne Feinstein
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#California Wildfires#State#The Republican Party#Covid#Senate#Republicans#Democratic#African American#Fox News#Conservative#Executive#Administration#Demoscopic Monitoring
Vanity Fair

Lindsey Graham Was Convinced Biden Had Won the Election Well Before January 6

In the immediate aftermath of the 2020 election, the results seemed self-evident: Joe Biden had won out, thanks in no small part to narrow blue margins in Arizona and Georgia. But for many Donald Trump supporters, historic fraud was afoot. These convictions, false though they were, resulted in a Republican-led pressure campaign against state figureheads like Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, who told The Washington Post at the time that he had heard from members of his own party who seemed to imply that he might somehow produce a different electoral result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Democrats tie government funding to debt bill, GOP digs in

Democratic congressional leaders backed by the White House say they will push ahead with a vote to fund the government and suspend the debt limit, all but daring Republicans who say they will vote against it despite the risk of a fiscal crisis.Congress is rushing headlong into an all-too-familiar stalemate: The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops at the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30. At the same time, the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if the borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted. All this while Democratic lawmakers are laboring to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Joe Biden’s challenge at his first UN General Assembly: Convince allies he’s not another Trump

When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy