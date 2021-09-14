CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

EXCLUSIVE-WHO-backed Africa Vaccine Center Will Copy Moderna’s

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, Sept 14 (Reuters) – Efforts to develop an African base for COVID-19 vaccine production will focus on trying to replicate Moderna’s injection, but lack of progress in talks with the company they will delay the project, a senior WHO official told Reuters. The initiative to produce vaccines in...

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
kxnet.com

Is Moderna the preferred vaccine now?

(NEXSTAR) – A recent study that found the Moderna vaccine produced twice as many antibodies as Pfizer may be threatening Pfizer’s status as the “hot-person vaccine.” After all, who wouldn’t want all those extra antibodies coursing through their veins?. We asked two doctors whether they would pick Moderna over Pfizer,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Axios

WHO warns Africa's COVID vaccine supply will drop by 25%

The World Health Organization warned on Thursday that Africa will receive 25% fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine than expected by the end of the year, in part because of the approval of booster shots in developed countries. Why it matters: The continent lags behind the rest of the world...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Reuters#African
Verywell Health

Moderna's Half-Dose Booster May Expand Global Vaccine Supply

Moderna is seeking FDA authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for the general public. Data presented by the company indicates that a booster shot containing half the initial dosage is effective at creating a strong immune response. If the half dose is authorized, Moderna could potentially ramp...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

WHO says Africa will get 30% of COVID vaccines it needs by February

(HealthDay)—In Africa, only 4% of people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Leaders had once hoped to have 60% of people living on the continent vaccinated this year. That now appears unlikely. The World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners said they do hope to provide African countries with 30%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newsy.com

WHO, Partners Aim To Get Africa 30% Of Needed Vaccine Doses By Feb.

The World Health Organization and its partners said they hope to provide Africa with about 30% of the COVID-19 vaccines the continent needs by February, badly missing the 60% vaccination coverage goal that African leaders had once hoped for this year. At a press briefing Tuesday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Motley Fool

Is Moderna Winning on Vaccine Efficacy?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines demonstrated efficacy of more than 95% against severe disease in clinical trials. A recent CDC analysis suggests the Moderna vaccine may be slipping ahead in the real world. Investors should monitor various studies -- but remember the importance of clinical trial data. Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Watauga Democrat

FEMA offering Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen vaccines at rec center

BOONE — FEMA is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines in the parking lot of the Watauga Community Recreation Center. The site has both walk-up and drive-through options available and will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Sept. 16 to Sept. 24. Eleven staff members are at the site to administer vaccines.
BOONE, NC
Freethink

Moderna’s new vaccine targets COVID-19, the flu, and RSV

Moderna is developing a combination vaccine to protect against COVID-19, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — and early results in mice suggest the shot could one day save you from multiple yearly jabs. The challenge: Because the viruses that cause infections can mutate over time, vaccines for them...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Resilience to Manufacture mRNA for Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

SAN DIEGO & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a company seeking to build the world’s most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, and Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics, today announced an agreement to manufacture mRNA for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Moderna vaccine appears to be significantly superior to Pfizer’s in preventing COVID hospitalizations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Amid persistent concerns that the protection offered by COVID-19 vaccines may be waning, a report released [September 17] by the Centers...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy