Help People Make Arrangements to Pay Off Medical Debt (Benefits Included)

By Danielle Braff
thepennyhoarder.com
 7 days ago

Xtend Healthcare, a division of Navient, is hiring a health care receivables specialist to work from home making multiple phone calls each day to arrange payment for patient debts. You will be expected to meet a call quota, and you will be responsible for updating patient information and negotiating terms.

