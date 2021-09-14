Untitled Marvel movies up to 2024 announced; Bob’s Burgers and The Little Mermaid are also on the way

Prepare your butts, "Bob's Burgers" fans, because the movie finally has a release date. The movie was announced way back in the pre-covid Before Times of 2017, only to be shuffled about like mad. It was originally set to debut on July 17, 2020, and was delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was pushed around several times, with release dates coming and going faster than plotlines in Tina's friend fiction. Now, there's an official release date, and we might finally get a chance to see the Belchers get up to their hijinks on a glorious 30 foot screen.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO