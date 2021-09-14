CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Untitled Marvel movies up to 2024 announced; Bob’s Burgers and The Little Mermaid are also on the way

Cover picture for the articleDisney has updated its upcoming releases calendar and announced a host of new Marvel movies, along with titles like The Little Mermaid remake and Bob’s Burgers. The remake of The Little Mermaid is expected to be released on May 26, 2023. The dates for the two new Marvel movies were also announced as July 26, 2024 and November 8, 2024. On the other hand, the movie Bob’s Burgers will be in theaters on May 27, 2022.

Disney Announces Four New Marvel Movies

Walt Disney Studios has released one of its periodic updates of its entire upcoming movie lineup. Among the many titles — including the upcoming Indiana Jones sequel with Harrison Ford, four different Avatar sequels all directed by James Cameron, Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, and several other untitled Star Wars projects through 2028 — there are four more Marvel movies now added to the company’s 2024 plans.
The Bob's Burgers Movie Is Finally Coming To Theaters Next Summer

Prepare your butts, "Bob's Burgers" fans, because the movie finally has a release date. The movie was announced way back in the pre-covid Before Times of 2017, only to be shuffled about like mad. It was originally set to debut on July 17, 2020, and was delayed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was pushed around several times, with release dates coming and going faster than plotlines in Tina's friend fiction. Now, there's an official release date, and we might finally get a chance to see the Belchers get up to their hijinks on a glorious 30 foot screen.
The Little Mermaid: Release Date, Cast, And More

Hold your breath and get ready to dive in — Disney's taking us under the sea with the next title on their long list of live-action remakes, "The Little Mermaid." By now you've gotten the memo that the studio will never tire of redoing their classics, and maybe even come to a place of acceptance. After all, sometimes these happen to work out. Other times, we get 2019's "The Lion King," but let's not worry about it too...
Disney’s Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ to Open on Memorial Day Weekend in 2023

Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid has scored a Memorial Day Weekend 2023 opening. The movie was part of a slew of dates the studio staked out as it looks to plant flags for its movies into 2024, even while it keeps most of those titles secret. It made the announcement Friday. Separately, Disney confirmed that the remainder of its 2021 movie slate will get the theatrical treatment, with its live-action movies, Eternals and West Side Story among them, slated for a 45-day window while animated movie Encanto gets a 30-day window. Meanwhile, Guillermo del Toro’s dark thriller Nightmare Alley was originally set...
Disney's Haunted Mansion movie lines up Marvel star

Disney's Haunted Mansion movie has added another big-name star. Fresh off his appearance in Marvel's Loki as Mobius, Owen Wilson has been cast in the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson is the latest addition to the film's ensemble cast, which already includes Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and...
Disney’s Live-Action Little Mermaid Sets Summer 2023 Release Date

By the time Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid arrives, it’ll be the first one of the studio’s re-imaginings to play exclusively in theaters for almost four years. That’s crazy when you think about it, considering 2019 brought four of them and saw Aladdin, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Dumbo combine to earn over $3.5 billion at the box office.
Bob's Burgers movie: The Belchers are cooking up a Memorial Day release date

Bob's Burgers fans, get ready to spend your 2022 Memorial Day weekend with the Belchers. The big-screen movie about everyone's favorite animated burger-flipping family now is coming out May 27, 2022 -- fitting placement for the holiday where many Americans fire up their backyard grills. The official Bob's Burgers Twitter...
Marvel's latest movie is legendary

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a must-watch. The movie was released Sept. 3 and is now playing only in theaters. This is the first Asian-led MCU movie, and it lived up to its lofty expectations. Throughout the movie, I was able to see the diversity in it. They spoke in Chinese and used subtitles instead of speaking in English, something many movies tend to do.
'Bob's Burgers' Movie Finally Has a Release Date and Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' Gets Pushed Back

On the heels of a successful opening weekend for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Walt Disney Company committed its remaining 2021 film releases to exclusive theatrical releases. In addition to this news, Disney also revealed an ambitious slate of mostly untitled films which fans can expect from their favorite Disney IPs all the way into 2024.
Bob's Burgers movie returns to release schedule, will hit theaters in May

The Belchers' journey to the big screen finally has an end date in sight. The long-teased Bob's Burgers movie finally has a new release date after it was pulled from Disney's theatrical schedule back in January. The feature-film adaptation of the beloved Fox animated comedy will arrive in theaters on May 27, 2022 — just about eight months away.
Will there be a sequel to The Little Mermaid live-action film?

Disney’s highly anticipated The Little Mermaid live-action movie won’t be hitting theaters until 2023, but a new production grid suggests that the studio is already considering a sequel. Though The Little Mermaid is expected to be a box office hit, a grid listing The Little Mermaid 2 doesn’t mean that...
Following the success of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ Disney will release the rest of its 2021 movies in theaters: Here’s what’s coming

Christopher Palmeri Bloomberg News (TNS) Walt Disney Co. gave theater owners some much-needed good news: The rest of its 2021 film releases will get exclusive runs in cinemas before becoming available for home viewing. One of the biggest will be “Eternals,” a new Marvel superhero movie from Oscar-winning director Chloe...
