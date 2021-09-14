Untitled Marvel movies up to 2024 announced; Bob’s Burgers and The Little Mermaid are also on the way
Disney has updated its upcoming releases calendar and announced a host of new Marvel movies, along with titles like The Little Mermaid remake and Bob’s Burgers. The remake of The Little Mermaid is expected to be released on May 26, 2023. The dates for the two new Marvel movies were also announced as July 26, 2024 and November 8, 2024. On the other hand, the movie Bob’s Burgers will be in theaters on May 27, 2022.marketresearchtelecast.com
