Editor's take: Exactly how many people will want to pay over a grand for a VR headset just so they can lie down while using it remains to be seen, but if there's a sudden rise in VR sex games over the next few months, you know the reason. Wearers could also face the threat of falling asleep and waking up inside the Resident Evil VII house, giving the confused person a heart attack. Moreover, what would break first if they rolled over in their sleep, the device or their neck? Still, it could potentially benefit those with limited mobility, and its open-source nature will likely add to the appeal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO