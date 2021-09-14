CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple's iPhone 13 mini gets camera technology from the 12 Pro Max

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
Cover picture for the articleThe iPhone mini is staying in Apple's lineup for at least another year. At its California Streaming event, the company announced its base model iPhone will once again come in two sizes. Like its bigger sibling, the iPhone 13 mini features the company's latest system-on-a-chip, the A15 Bionic. The 5nm chip includes a six-core CPU consisting of two high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. The result is a processor that is capable of 15.8 trillion operations per second. Translation: it's fast.

