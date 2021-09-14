CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville Water Treatment Plants Receives Honor From The State

The N.C. Division of Water Resources has honored 64 water treatment plants, including Burnsville, for surpassing federal and state drinking water standards in 2020. The division’s Public Water Supply Section awarded the facilities the prestigious N.C. Area Wide Optimization Award, which is part of a state effort to enhance the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities.

