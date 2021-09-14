Burnsville Water Treatment Plants Receives Honor From The State

APPLICATIONS CAN BE FOUND ON THIS WEBSITE UNDER “FORMS” OR AT TOWN HALL. PLEASE SUBMIT APPLICATIONS BY 10/01/2021 TO THE SUPERVISOR’S OFFICE. DISTINGUISHING FEATURES OF THE CLASS: This is a trainee position involving responsibility for learning the duties and routines in the operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant. The employee assists in the operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant and undergoes on-the-job training to become qualified as an operator of a wastewater treatment plant. The employee is required to satisfactorily complete the training and experience requirements of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for a certificate appropriate to the plant. The work is performed under immediate supervision of a qualified operator, although regular routine assignments may be performed more independently, and more initiative and judgment are utilized as experience is gained. The maximum term of this traineeship is five (5) years. Appointees who successfully complete their traineeship and who are eligible for advancement may be appointed to Sewage Treatment Plant Operator (2), (3A), or (4A), depending upon the certificate obtained, without further examination. Does related work as required.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO