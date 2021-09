Bobby Finke raced to the wall. Putting together a sprinter’s final 50, he surged ahead of the field and made history. With a time of 7:41.87, the U.S. swimmer became the first man ever to win Olympic gold in the 800 meter freestyle, an event added this year at the Tokyo Olympic Games. It was a stunning turn of events in the final 50 of the distance race.

