Google gets $177m fine in South Korea over Android dominance

XZ1 Compact it was perfect with good battery life...probably not on the level of this new 13 m... I used to love Sony's Compact line, but the XZ1C had a 720p, 60Hz LCD. A Snapdragon 888 would drain that 2700mAh battery in no time, compared to a SD835. As I said, there are compromises that Android phones need to make for such small phones. I, for one wouldn't buy a phone without a flagship or almost flagship (think SD860/870) SoC, at least a 90Hz, FullHD OLED, and iPhone Mini comparable battery life, which at that size would be difficult to achieve for an Android. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think that anything less than that would sell very well and I suppose that's why no one bothers to do it anymore. The S10e didn't sell that well and even Apple is dropping the Mini next year if rumours are to be believed. A case could be made for the Z Flip 3 but it costs a lot more, because of its form factor, and personally, I'm not a fan of plastic screens; but it's most likely what the future holds as far as truly compact phones go.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 HOURS AGO