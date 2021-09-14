Google gets $177m fine in South Korea over Android dominance
In the latest big tech legal fiasco, Google was fined KRW 207.4 billion ($177million/€150 million) by The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) in South Korea. The reasoning behind the sanction is the Android maker’s anti-fragmentation agreement (AFA) which required OEMs like Samsung and LG to sign an agreement with Google before gaining access to use Android OS on their devices. This in turn prohibited said OEMs to install modified versions of Android that aren’t explicitly approved by Google on their devices.www.gsmarena.com
