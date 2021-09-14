Sometimes It’s Subtle, But All Plays Are Time-stamped

Last weekend I saw a solid production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hart Theatre in Waynesville, NC. I’ve seen the show before as a reviewer and it was nice to settle back (even masked!) and simply watch the show as an audience member and not a critic. After so many years as a theater critic I suppose I can’t help but think about the show and analyze my thoughts about what I have seen. Not having to review the show, I found myself free from having to write about the directing and acting choices and the design elements of a specific production. I started thinking about the show itself and what struck me is how time-stamped this show is. I am not using the word “dated” because that carries a negative connotation and that’s not what I mean. “Joseph” still has much to offer audiences.