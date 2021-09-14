CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Sometimes It's Subtle, But All Plays Are Time-stamped

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend I saw a solid production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the Hart Theatre in Waynesville, NC. I’ve seen the show before as a reviewer and it was nice to settle back (even masked!) and simply watch the show as an audience member and not a critic. After so many years as a theater critic I suppose I can’t help but think about the show and analyze my thoughts about what I have seen. Not having to review the show, I found myself free from having to write about the directing and acting choices and the design elements of a specific production. I started thinking about the show itself and what struck me is how time-stamped this show is. I am not using the word “dated” because that carries a negative connotation and that’s not what I mean. “Joseph” still has much to offer audiences.

delcoculturevultures.com

Irish Heritage Theatre Streams ‘The Holy Ground’

The Irish Heritage Theatre announces its Fall 2021 streaming production, The Holy Ground by Dermot Bolger, directed by Peggy Mecham. This virtual production has been filmed as a theatrical experience on Broadway on Demand and is part of the Fringe Festival. The main character, Monica is a widow. As she packs her deceased husband’s papers into plastic bags as she talks about her life.
THEATER & DANCE
delcoculturevultures.com

‘Rogues’ Gallery Opens at The Stagecrafters Sept. 24

The Stagecrafters Theater kicks off the 2021-2022 season with a Philadelphia premiere for its return to the stage after a lengthy hiatus, offering the production of Rogues’ Gallery, by John Patrick Shanley. For the first time, a production at The Stagecrafters is part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Shanley’s gripping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Valdosta Daily Times

PLAY REVIEW: Latest VSU Theatre show has subtle, powerful punch

VALDOSTA – Some plays, audiences expect a "performance." Something where the actors dramatically emote, theatrically orate, where the actors' voices, movements, motives are larger than life. They must "project" – proh-JECT – to be heard, for the language to be understood, for the dialogue to have impact. We want to...
VALDOSTA, GA
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Elvis
delcoculturevultures.com

‘If/Then’ Resonates at Player’s Club

At some point, most people wonder how their lives would have or could have been different had they made another choice. What if I had gone away to college instead of staying local? What if I had turned down that job or not? What if I was ten minutes late or ten minutes early? What if I had done this or that or any number of things in between?
SWARTHMORE, PA
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Western
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Fuming After Seeing the Latest Promos for Season 30

Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars is almost here, but some folks aren’t sure if they’ll tune in for the ABC competition show this year. Ahead of the milestone season, DWTS announced its complete 2021 cast on September 8, which includes celebrities like The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee and NBA star Iman Shumpert, among others. Later the same day that the roster was revealed, the show posted its first promo on Instagram and Twitter, and fans weren’t thrilled with what they saw.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
New York Post

Here’s who was left out of the 2021 Emmys’ In Memoriam tribute

Well, it seemed like a really thorough recap — until viewers realized Emmys 2021 left one of their own out of the In Memoriam segment. Amid an emotional montage of tributes to lost stars — ranging from Michael K. Williams and Cloris Leachman to Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson — at least one Emmy winner was forgotten.
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine Has Died

Michael Constantine, who played lovable crank Costas “Gus” Portokalos in both of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, has died. He was 94. His agent told Deadline that Constantine died on August 31 of natural causes. Nia Vardalos eulogized her onscreen father on Twitter, calling Constantine “the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”
MOVIES

